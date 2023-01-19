The 'M3GAN' sequel is officially in the works.

'M3GAN 2.0', a follow-up to the hit horror, which follows an AI doll who develops chilling self awareness, is slated to hit cinemas on January 17, 2025.

Writer Akela Cooper will once again pen the script and stars Allison Williams (Gemma) and Violet McGraw (Cady) will return in their respective roles, Variety reports.

It's not known if director Gerard Johnstone will be back at the helm or if M3GAN portrayers Amie Donald or Jenna Davis will reprise the role.

Jason Blum recently admitted 'M3GAN' convinced him to break his "cardinal rule" on sequels.

The Blumhouse boss produced the blockbuster and has reflected on his decision to consider a follow-up much "earlier" than he would normally do so.

He told the publication: "After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a sequel might really work. So, we broke our cardinal rule and we started talking about a sequel before the movie was released.

"I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do."

Blum noted that studio Atomic Monster pitched the style and admitted "every detail matters".

He added: "The title treatment was from Atomic Monster. It came to us with that title, with the 3 for an 'e'. It’s all important.

"When you get something to connect with culture, it’s very tricky. It happens so rarely. Every detail matters. You never know what actually did it, but the title certainly played a part."