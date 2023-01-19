Madonna has admitted to "struggling" with being a mom.

The Queen of Pop has six children - Lourdes, 26, with ex Carlos Leon, son Rocco, 22, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and David, 17, Mercy, 16, and twins Estere and Stella, 10, who she adopted - and believes it must be a "challenge" for her brood growing up with "a mother like me".

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine for The Icon Issue - of which she is a cover star - the 'Material Girl' hitmaker confessed: “Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge.

“It has been the most difficult, the hardest battle."

The 64-year-old music legend admits it's "exhausting" being a mom and a pop superstar.

She continued: “Today, I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job.

“Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”

The 'Vogue' hitmaker is proud of her children for finding their own ways to "express themselves" through the arts.

She added: “I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint. But I’ve always exposed them to art, to music, and I’m happy that they’ve found ways to express themselves. I have respect and admiration for them and for what they do.”

The candid interview comes after Madonna announced a mammoth greatest hits world tour.

The 'Like a Virgin' star will mark four decades in music with the 35-city 'Celebration Tour', kicking off on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada on July 15.

She teased: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting."