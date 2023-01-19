Olivia Cooke has been cast in the horror thriller 'Visitation'.

The 'House of the Dragon' actress will be joined in the movie by Isla Johnston, Alfie Allen, Penelope Wilton and Stephen Rea.

Nicolas Pesce is directing the film that started shooting last week in Ireland.

'Visitation' tells the story of a 14-year-old girl named Maria who, with her mother sick and dying, is sent to live under the supervision of Catholic nuns. However, Maria's arrival turns sinister as one of her caretakers becomes enamoured with her for all the wrong reasons.

Helen Gaughran has written the script with David Lancaster and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films producing with Katie Holly of Blinder Films.

Cooke, 29, is also set to star in the film 'Mother's Milk' alongside Hilary Swank and Jack Reynor.

The flick has been directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and tells the story of a journalist who, following the murder of her estranged son, forms an unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend to track down those responsible for his death.

Together, the pair confront a world of drugs and corruption in the underbelly of upstate New York and discover an even darker secret.

Joris-Peyrafitte said in a statement: "Getting this film made has been a personal dream of mine for six years and assembling a stellar cast like this is more than I ever could have hoped for.

"I'm so excited to bring this story to life with them and my team of amazing producers."