The Met Gala dress code will pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.

The glitzy annual event - which is set to take place on May 1 this year at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City - will honour the late fashion designer, while Anna Wintour will co-chair along with Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa.

In an Instagram post this week, Vogue magazine revealed: 'This year, the #MetGala—which benefits the @metmuseum’s @metcostumeinstitute—falls on May 1 and will honor one of fashion’s greatest talents: Karl Lagerfeld.

"The accompanying exhibition, titled 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' pays tribute to the prolific designer, who helmed major fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi, and Chloé.

"Michaela Coel, @penelopecruzoficial, @RogerFederer, @DuaLipa, and Anna Wintour will serve as the evening’s official co-chairs.

"And paying tribute to Mr. Lagerfeld is not solely a task for the museum’s curators: the 2023 dress code is 'In honor of Karl.' "

Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton is leading the exhibition again this year - which he promises it will not be a "traditional retrospective" - while Lagerfeld's longtime collaborator Amanda Harlech will serve as creative consultant.

For the dress code, guests will be able to choose from the archives at Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou and Karl Lagerfeld.

Offering some advice, Vogue suggested online: "Lagerfeld, we guess, would have hated a half-hearted homage, and with such an immense oeuvre, guests shouldn’t have any trouble unearthing a one-of-a-kind piece."