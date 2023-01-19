Anitta is honest about her plastic surgery experiences so her fans aren't misled.

The 'Envolver' singer - who has been open about her beauty transformations in the past - has explained why she has decided to be so candid.

She told E! News: "People are not used to reality nowadays. People are used to FaceTune apps to make you prettier, more beautiful.

"I think it's alright to use them, but it's even more important to let them know what your tricks are to get to that result."

The 29-year-old star has undergone jaw-shaping procedures, a nose job and breast augmentations, and she is keen to make sure her fans know exactly what she's been through to look the way she does.

She added: "There's a whole way to get to the level that they want to get."

She urged people to "be nice to ourselves", and pointed out that young people may see someone on social media or the red carpet and strive for their image without realising the work that has been done.

She explained: "Teenagers nowadays don't know exactly what's going on. Their bodies are starting to grow and they expect to have the same results as grown women who have done so much work to their bodies."

Anitta - who has teamed up with Lay's for the Stay Golden campaign focused on joy - also pointed to the importance of living "in the moment".

She said: "Sometimes we are living this online life so much that we forget to live the moment. For me, staying golden is to stay in the moment. Shine, look for your own light."