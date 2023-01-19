Kendall Jenner has returned to front Jimmy Choo's new spring campaign.

The 27-year-old model is back for a second season to continue the 'Time to Dare' series, which is inspired by superheroines.

As part of the new campaign, she was snapped by photographer Carlijn Jacobs in New York, with Sandro Choi leading the creative direction and Paul McLean on board as video director.

In the shoot, Kendall can be seen against a city skyline with products including platforms and the neon Neoma 110 sandals, while Y2K nostalgia is real with the heavy denim focus.

There are also new handbags, such as the Diamond soft hobo and Diamond Frame clutch.

Jimmy Choo has said the new campaign reflects the brand's own "confident and daring" personality.

They added: "Kendall embodies the ethos of the Jimmy Choo woman with her timeless glamour and effortless energy within the quintessential city skyline."

Kendall has previously worked with designers like Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Givenchy, Fendi and La Perla, and last summer she teamed up with Germany fashion house Hugo Moss for the A" 'What Makes a Boss' campaign alongside model Naomi Campbell, rapper Future and actor Lee Minho.

Meanwhile, Kendall previously reflected on the sheer top she wore for her catwalk debut aged 18 for Marc Jacobs back in 2014, and she was quite happy to free the nipple.

She said: "I had just turned 18 and I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc wants to put me in this sheer top, and I was like, ‘I’m game.'

“I was pretty chill, even though my boobies were out. I don’t mind, I’m all good with the nipple."