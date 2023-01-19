Cardi B received cosmetic surgery advice from Kim Kardashian.

The 'Up' hitmaker - who has Kulture, four, and Wave, 16 months, with husband Offset - had a butt lift and a nose job in the months after her son was born, and she asked the 'Kardashians' star to recommend doctors for her procedures.

In a clip from an upcoming appearance on 'The Jason Lee Show' podcast obtained by TMZ, Cardi said: "A lot of people thought that when I gave birth I automatically went to do surgery. No, I literally waited seven months."

Explaining the procedures she'd had, she added: "I like being perfect, I like a certain type of body for myself."

Jason then asked Cardi how she decided who to "trust" with her face and body.

He added: "I remember the time we were at Kris’ [Jenner] house and Kim gave you a list of people you could call and get help. You didn’t call none of those people, you just did it at home?"

Cardi admitted she had "called a couple of people that [Kim] gave me."

The 30-year-old singer insisted she has no plans for any other cosmetic procedures.

She said: "Oh, I'm done. I look great!"

Last summer, Kim addressed some misconceptions about the cosmetic work she's had done.

She said: "I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips.

“I really genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet.”

But the 42-year-old beauty insisted she wouldn't "take it too far" when it came to trying to look youthful.

She added: "That doesn’t mean that I don’t know the difference from that to an unhealthy level of feeling like I can’t age.

"I’m 41. I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far - overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse."