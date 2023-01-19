Ed Sheeran stayed with Jamal Edwards' mum for a week after he died.

The 31-year-old music mogul - who helped launch the 'Shape of You' hitmaker's career - passed away in February 2022 after suffering a cardiac arrest and Brenda Edwards says she and her daughter Tanisha will always be grateful for the support the singer, also 31, offered in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Brenda told 'Good Morning Britain': "When Jamal passed, he was at my house with me and Tanisha for the whole week, just looking after us.

"There wasn’t anything he wasn’t sorting out and doing. Everybody has been so so wonderful and so supportive. I just can’t put it into words the gratitude me and Tanisha feel."

Earlier this week, Ed revealed he will be helping Jamal's SBTV relaunch 'F64', the platform's flagship freestyle rap series, and to kick it off, he had written a track dedicated to his late friend.

Brenda admitted she has been "in and out of crying" ever since she heard the song.

She said: "Ed sent me the final edit two days ago.

"And I’ve been in and out of crying ever since. I say happy tears, they’re positive tears. It just means so much."

Ed's freestyle verse sees him rap: "Yo Jam, this is a letter to you. It’s been a while, but it’s been hard for me to get in the booth.

"Since we last spoke, I’ve become a father of two, trying to live life with a smile but that’s been harder to do.

‘"ll I want to do is talk about you, but these tears won’t let me talk about you. We should have known that we’d be lost without you.

‘Therapy sessions digging and depression, I got a life full of blessings but this just breaks my f****** heart."