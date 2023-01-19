The 'Overwatch 2' story mode is still being "finalised".

The title's director Aaron Keller has provided an update on the mode, which was meant to launch with multiplayer mode in October 2022.

Keller explained that while single-player made is being lined up for this year, it has taken a lot more time than anticipated.

He told NME: "We found ourselves in a position where we couldn't release all of the content that we were building for 'Overwatch 2' until the campaign was finished."

However, he promised: “We can go into a lot more depth with not just the characters in the universe, but all of the big events that are happening inside of it – that’s something the team is incredibly passionate about."

Meanwhile, the Overwatch World Cup is returning in 2023 after a three-year hiatus.

The competition is set for 'Overwatch 2' and will be "bigger than ever", according to developer Blizzard Entertainment.

There will be 36 countries and regions competing.

The tryouts start in March.

There will be a new way of making it to the tryouts for 2023, with the addition of The World Cup Trials set for February.

Qualifying will take place in online June, with the teams shortlisted to 16 squads who will make it to the main event in fall 2023.

The last World Cup was won by the United States in 2019.