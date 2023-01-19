'Elden Ring' was crowned Best Game of the Year at The New York Game Awards 2023.
After walking away with five wins at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022, FromSoftware's action RPG has kicked off the new year with two new top prizes, with the title also scooping Best World.
'God of War Ragnarok' received a Best Writing award, while 'Vampire Survivors' beat 'Wordle' and 'Neon White' to claim Best Indie.
Elsewhere, 'Marvel Snap' won the Best Mobile title.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer was honoured with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient, and during his acceptance speech, he called developers who are releasing games amid a “culture of criticism and cancellation" brave.
He said: “Our creators, who bravely and intentionally release their visions to the world – particularly in the current culture of criticism and cancellation.
“Our players, who bravely and intentionally carve out time for our games to invite, rest and rejuvenate their lives. And business leaders – we’re called upon to have the courage to protect and nurture this collective joy.”
His comments come amid the drama surrounding Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
The winners list is:
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Elden Ring
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Vampire Survivors
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: God of War Ragnarök
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Elden Ring
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Metal: Hellsinger
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Moss: Book II
Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Kirby and the Forgotten Land
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year: Masaya “aMSa” Chikamoto (VGBootCamp/Red Bull Esports)
Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem: SIGNALIS
NYC GWB Award for Best DLC: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Justin Heckert, Vanity Fair
Elizabeth Jennings Graham Award for Best Educator: Ryan O’Callaghan
Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Phil Spencer