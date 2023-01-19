'Elden Ring' was crowned Best Game of the Year at The New York Game Awards 2023.

After walking away with five wins at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022, FromSoftware's action RPG has kicked off the new year with two new top prizes, with the title also scooping Best World.

'God of War Ragnarok' received a Best Writing award, while 'Vampire Survivors' beat 'Wordle' and 'Neon White' to claim Best Indie.

Elsewhere, 'Marvel Snap' won the Best Mobile title.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer was honoured with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient, and during his acceptance speech, he called developers who are releasing games amid a “culture of criticism and cancellation" brave.

He said: “Our creators, who bravely and intentionally release their visions to the world – particularly in the current culture of criticism and cancellation.

“Our players, who bravely and intentionally carve out time for our games to invite, rest and rejuvenate their lives. And business leaders – we’re called upon to have the courage to protect and nurture this collective joy.”

His comments come amid the drama surrounding Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The winners list is:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Elden Ring

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Vampire Survivors

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: God of War Ragnarök

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Elden Ring

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Metal: Hellsinger

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Moss: Book II

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Kirby and the Forgotten Land

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year: Masaya “aMSa” Chikamoto (VGBootCamp/Red Bull Esports)

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem: SIGNALIS

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Justin Heckert, Vanity Fair

Elizabeth Jennings Graham Award for Best Educator: Ryan O’Callaghan

Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Phil Spencer