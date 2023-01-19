Ron Perlman has raved his new wife is “better than me in every way”.

The 'Hellboy' actor has an "awesome" relationship with Allison Dunbar - who he marred last June after three years together - and the couple couldn't be happier.

While Ron, 72, described Allison as "better than me in every way", the 50-year-old former burlesque dancer added of their relationship: "It's so fun".

The couple met while filming 'StartUp' and were first photographed together in May 2019, just five days after Ron officially separated from wife Opal Stone after 38 years of marriage, court documents relating to the divorce previously showed.

And the pair credit the COVID-19 pandemic for making them quickly realise they were right for one another.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Poker Face', Ron told People magazine: "We kind of started living together, and then there was a pandemic about a month later.

"So we found out really quick whether we were going to make it or not, as did most relationships. You're locked down together 24/7 and you're seeing each other in nothing but sweats and pyjamas."

Allison added: "We moved out to Pasadena right when the pandemic hit and we were kind of like, 'Is this going to be really lame if we just launched into suburban life?'

"But we love it. It's turned out to be such a good move."

Ron and Allison married last June in an intimate ceremony at Francis Ford Coppola's property Palazzo Margherita in Bernalda, Southern Italy

The bride revealed the news when she shared footage from the big day on her Instagram account, showing she had opted for a short, white lace wedding dress while her new husband donned a black suit, blue shirt and a gold tie. as they danced to Frank Sinatra's 'You Make Me Feel So Young'.

Referring to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian nuptials, Allison captioned her post: "Pulling a Kravis before it was a thing. [heart emoji] (Thank you Cydney and Dallas @stone_cold_fox for hunting down my dream [dress emoji]) @palazzomargherita @bernaldafunpage bomb tan by: @oatstanning [bikini emoji] #italianholiday #bernalda #labellavita #ladolcevita #italiangirl #basilicata #southernitalian #matera @ig_matera.(sic)"

Ron commented on her post with two heart emojis and added: "Spring Has Indeed Sprung!!!(sic)