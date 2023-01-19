Kelsey Grammer is planning to do "a little writing" in his new English home.

The 'Frasier' actor and his spouse Kayte Walsh - the mother of his three youngest children - bought a house in Portishead, Somerset, to be closer to the former flight attendant's family and he loves the "beautiful" scenery and coastal walks in the area.

He said: “Well I’m actually married to a young woman called Kayte Walsh, now Kayte Grammer of course, and she is the daughter of Alan Walsh, a fairly well-known soccer player.

“We spent a lot of time in Portishead because that’s where they live… honestly it’s because it’s close to the family.

“We found this lovely little spot driving home last August and we just thought ‘This could work, this is nice!’

“We like the area a lot, it's a beautiful, beautiful view and a nice little walk down to the beach and I’m looking forward to doing a little writing there.”

The 67-year-old actor admitted he and Kayte love going to local Indian restaurants when they're in England.

He added to ITV West Country: "I know that Indian food here is very popular. My wife is an aficionado and a big fan as well so whenever we get to England we eat it for weeks and weeks."

Meanwhile, Kelsey is ready to start rehearsing for the 'Frasier' reboot "in a few weeks".

The US star will be joined in the Paramount+ series by 'Only Fools and Horses' star Nicholas Lyndhust, who will play his radio psychiatrist character's "old college buddy", Alan Cornwall.

Variety said of Alan: “British, boozy, and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasier’s – if only he ever felt like using it.

“Alan’s mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasier’s thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction he’s been missing in his own life.”