Priyanka Chopra Jonas thinks her husband Nick Jonas is "a wise man beyond his years".

The 40-year-old actress has been married to Nick since 2018, and she's revealed how he helps her to overcome her insecurities.

The Hollywood star said: "He's a wise man beyond his years ... I get affirmations from him all the time, to remind me of my value when I forget or when I get insecure.

"He just sees through the fog for me. He sees the best in people."

Priyanka and Nick, 30, have both enjoyed huge success during their careers. And the loved-up couple - who have a 12-month-old daughter called Malti together - have a unique ritual that helps them to stay connected.

Priyanka - who started dating Nick in May 2018 - told British Vogue magazine: "We didn't know each other's careers before we met. Like, didn't know them well. So we do a show and tell once in a while and share random things that we've done to show the other person what we were like when we were younger."

Priyanka enjoyed significant success in the Indian film industry, before she made the switch to Hollywood.

And the 'Baywatch' star hopes that she can become an inspiration for other aspiring actresses in Asia.

Priyanka - who was born in Jamshedpur in India - said: "Hopefully I'll open doors for the next generation of girls. Hopefully we'll see more Indian or South Asian actors in Hollywood. I want to commemorate the success and achievements of South Asians outside of India, in the international sphere, because we deserve that position. Why shouldn't we be on the main stage?"

See the full feature in the February issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 24th January. (www.vogue.co.uk/arts-and-lifestyle/article/priyanka-chopra-jonas-british-vogue-interview)