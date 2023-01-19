Iggy Azalea won't "waste time" explaining herself to people on social media.

The 32-year-old rap star insists she won't be drawn into arguing with her critics or justifying her decisions on social media platforms.

Iggy - who was born in Australia, before moving to the US during her teens to follow her music ambitions - wrote on Twitter: "So many friends say

"'Why let ppl say bad things about you? you could tweet and shut em all up!'

"I tell them

"Because they live in a reality of their own choosing

"I wanna tell you too.

"Don’t stop to waste time explaining yourself to ppl who will never celebrate you. [crossed fingers emoji] (sic)"

Iggy posted the comment shortly after insisting that she won't publicly reveal her earnings from OnlyFans.

The 'Work' hitmaker rubbished suggestions that she'd made more than $300,000 during her first 24 hours on the platform.

Iggy wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "With love.

"I won’t share what I make on OF, in the same way I didn’t share what I earned selling my music catalog. (sic)"

Iggy actually announced in 2021 that she was taking a break from music for "a few years" to focus on "other creative projects".

However, the rapper later confirmed her return to the music scene via a Twitter post.

The blonde beauty - who released her last album, 'The End of an Era', in 2021 - wrote online: "A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.

"But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.

"So if I can’t have peace, neither can you.

"I’m coming back. Cry about it. (sic)"