Carrie Underwood is no longer working out to be "a certain size".

The 39-year-old singer admits that her "goals have shifted" over recent years, and she's now working out with the ambition of having "energy and longevity".

She shared: "I feel like earlier in my career I was working out more to be a certain size or fit into a certain aesthetic that I thought I wanted to be. And now I feel like I work out more to be strong and to have energy and longevity."

Carrie has previously felt underwhelmed by the results of her workout routine. But now, she's got a completely different mindset.

The 'Something in the Water' hitmaker - who has Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three, with her husband Mike Fisher - told PEOPLE: "It really is playing the long game, right?

"I've worked out a whole lot and been frustrated because it wasn't the results that I wanted. I feel like now at this point in my life, you really do learn that it is a lifestyle, it's balance. It is overall taking care of yourself."

Carrie is very in tune with her body and she's aware of what she needs in order to stay healthy.

The singer - who married Mike in 2010 - said: "Just taking care of myself - moving more, eating healthy, staying hydrated - these things are all base level stuff.

"If I start feeling weird or tired it's like, what boxes am I not checking? Am I eating fried food? Am I not drinking enough water?

"Whatever it is, I usually can pinpoint what I've been lacking and try to correct that and get myself back up to speed and be able to be my best."