Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had "a little spark" even before they started dating.

The 39-year-old actress and Ashton, 44, previously starred alongside each other in the hit sitcom 'That '70s Show', and Debra Jo Rupp - their former co-star - has now claimed that they always had a special connection, even before their relationship took a romantic turn.

She shared: "There was this little reunion, and I remember watching it.

"It was quite a while after '70s Show' had ended, and there was kind of a little spark thing that was happening with Mila and Ashton. I caught that - I absolutely caught that."

Debra didn't think anything of the situation at the time - but the Hollywood duo started dating each other shortly afterwards.

The 71-year-old actress told 'Access Hollywood': "I think very shortly after that, they were dating. I was like, 'You go!' It's kind of perfect."

Meanwhile, Mila recently described herself as the "queen of annoying" Ashton.

The actress has been married Ashton since 2015, and she relishes annoying her husband whenever they're in their shared office.

Mila - who has Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, six, with Ashton - said: "I am the queen of annoying him all day long. I am an internet meme!

"If he's on a Zoom, I just walk over and write my question down, like, 'Pay attention to me.' And that's the beautiful thing about sharing an office."

Mila also has a strong bond with her children. But the 'Friends with Benefits' star joked that her daughter is "not ready for this world".

She said: "There's also a part of you that wants to protect your kid from the things they don't even know are possible. And my daughter's very sensitive.

"When we read 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' together, she was like, 'That boy is starving! Why won't they feed him?' I thought, 'Kid, you are not ready for this world.'"