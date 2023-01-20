Maks Chmerkovskiy thinks Peta Murgatroyd's pregnancy has been a "long time coming".

The 43-year-old dancer and Peta, 36, recently announced that they're expecting a second child together, after previously suffering multiple miscarriages, and Maks has now admitted to being thrilled by the news.

He said: "[It’s] incredible news. Long time coming. We’ve been waiting to have this baby for, you know, over two years now ... I cannot wait.”

The loved-up couple already have a six-year-old son called Shai together. But Maks admits that their road to conceive has been "very stressful" for them both.

He told Us Weekly: "If we’re gonna attribute, you know, certain things that happen or don’t happen to our bodies based on stress, you could understand what Peta was going through as well."

Peta has suffered three miscarriages and has also been open about her fertility struggles on social media in the past.

But the dancer recently announced that she's expecting another child with Maks.

She said: "All natural, it happened. I didn't even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick.

"I danced through 'Dancing with the Stars' with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn't want to test for weeks."

Peta took a pregnancy test at around the "six or seven-week" mark of conceiving and she was shocked by the result.

She explained: "I think it was the fastest positive I've ever seen in my life.

"It just came up super quick and I was just shocked. It's been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!' It was more like a, 'Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked.' So I was very sceptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while."