Brittany Snow has filed for divorce from her husband Tyler Stanaland.

The 36-year-old 'Pitch Perfect’ star and her partner confirmed their split in September after two years of marriage and now PEOPLE.com reports documents were filed at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Thursday (18.01.23) to get the divorce process officially underway with the actress citing " "irreconcilable differences" as the reason the relationship failed.

According to the publication, Brittany confirmed the couple has a pre-nuptial agreement which will determine how their assets are split and she also asked for attorney fees to be divided between them.

The couple became engaged in 2019 and later tied the knot at a ceremony in Malibu, California in March 2020.

The pair announced the news of their break-up on their Instagram accounts back in September with a joint statement, in which the actress said they had made the “difficult” decision to part ways.

Alongside a black and white image of the couple cuddling on a train, she wrote: “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. “We have realised we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. “We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”