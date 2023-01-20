Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest.

The 54-year-old singer passed away at the age of 54 on 12 January after suffering a cardiac arrest and on Thursday (19.01.23), the late star was buried next to her son Benjamin Keough - who took his own life in 2020 - in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in a private service, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Lisa Marie's father, music legend Elvis Presley, and his parents Vernon and Gladys are also buried in the garden of the Tennessee estate.

The private burial came days before a public memorial service for Lisa Marie is due to take place on Sunday (22.01.23).

A statement on Graceland's official website read: "A memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley has been arranged for Sunday, January 22 at 9:00 am on the front lawn at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

"General public is invited to attend. Please continue to check back to Graceland.com for additional details."

Following the service - which will be livestreamed - there will be a procession to view Lisa Marie's final resting place, with all attendees on the estate's north lawn able to join after family and friends have walked through.

Lisa's family have suggested to friends and fans that they make a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation rather than bring flowers to the service.

The statement added: "In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation (EPCF), a qualified 501(c)(3) organization, offers support to various charitable organizations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children's programs in the Memphis/Whitehaven area (sic)"

This comes after it was revealed Graceland - where music icon Elvis lived until his death in 1977, aged 42 - will stay in the Presley family.

The long-term future of the abode had been thrown into question following the passing of Lisa Marie, but a representative for Graceland confirmed that the property - which is in a trust - will benefit Lisa Marie's three daughters, Riley, 33, Harper, 14, and Finley, 14.

Graceland was opened to the public as a house museum in 1982 and it now attracts more than 500,000 visitors annually.