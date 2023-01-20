Steven Stills and Graham Nash have paid tribute to the late David Crosby.

The trio formed the influential supergroup Crosby, Stills and Nash – which later also included Neil Young – in 1968 and following the passing of their former bandmate at the age of 81, the two musicians have reflected on their lengthy friendship and "incredibly legacy" of their pal.

Graham shared a photo of his and David's guitar cases and wrote on Instagram: “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years.

“David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most.

"My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world."

Meanwhile, in a Twitter thread, Stephen reflected on how he and David had "butted heads" over the years, but he was "happy to be at peace" with him before he died.

He wrote: "I read a quote in this morning’s paper attributed to composer Gustav Mahler that stopped me for a moment:

'Death has, on placid cat’s paws, entered the room.'

I shoulda known something was up.

"David and I butted heads a lot over time, but they were mostly glancing blows, yet still left us numb skulls.

I was happy to be at peace with him.

"He was without question a giant of a musician, and his harmonic sensibilities were nothing short of genius.

"The glue that held us together as our vocals soared, like Icarus, towards the sun.

"I am deeply saddened at his passing and shall miss him beyond measure.”

Singer Roseanne Cash has also paid tribute to David.

She tweeted: “I can’t begin to say how influential Crosby, Stills and Nash were for me. I’m grateful David Crosby lived, and so very sad he’s gone."

And the E Street Band’s Stevie Van Zandt singled out the star as one of the "historically essential Artists".

He tweeted: "RIP David Crosby. As a member of The Byrds, 1 of the historically essential Artists that created the Artform of Rock. The Byrds, Bob Dylan, Beatles, Stones, Kinks, Who, Beach Boys + Yardbirds, showed future generations like us what was possible. We owe him, and them, everything.(sic)"