Halyna Hutchins family "support" the decision to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and 'Rust' armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

The cinematographer was fatally shot on the set of the movie in October 2021 and on Thursday (19.01.23), authorities announced the film's lead actor and the crew member would be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the tragedy, while Assistant Director Dave Halls has agreed a plea deal for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

And now Halyna's family have issued a statement in response to the news and promised to "fully cooperate" with the prosecution.

Brian J. Panish, an attorney for the Hutchins' family, said in a statement: "We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life.

"Our independent investigation also supports charges are warranted. It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law.

"We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law."

Lawyers for both Alec and Hannah believe they will not be found guilty of the charges.

The '30 Rock' star's attorney, Luke Nikas, said: "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Jason Bowles and Todd J. Bullion, attorneys for Hannah, said in a separate statement, "Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter. These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury."

Last October, Alec and the other producers on 'Rust' settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Halyna's widower Matthew.

As well as a settlement, they agreed to complete the movie with Matthew serving as an executive producer.

Production on 'Rust' was due to resume this month.