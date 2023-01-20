Catherine, Princess of Wales tried to "squeeze in exercise" whenever she can.

The 41-year-old royal admitted most of her working out comes from "running around" after her children, Princes George, nine, and Louis, four, and Princess Charlotte, seven, and she also enjoys jumping on the trampoline with her brood if they have time before school.

During a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League squad at Hampton Court Palace on Thursday (19.01.23), Catherine was asked if she goes to the gym and replied: "It's running around after the children — I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."

The princess - who became patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League in February 2022 - also revealed her and Prince William's youngest son is already "mad about" rugby and she admitted they are a "competitive" family.

She said: "We're always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby.

"They are at an age where they just love running around."

Catherine told the squad she and her family had watched the team beat France 28-24 in November's final.

She laughed: “You’ve set the bar high haven’t you? Which is good.”

And she was thrilled when they invited her, William and the children to join them at a training session.

She said: “I’d love to come and play. There’s no excuse now. We’re going to have to have a family training session.”

Catherine posed with the World Cup trophy and joined the full team for a photo.

She said at the end of the meeting: "I’m really proud and really grateful we got this opportunity, and best of luck for the training and the season and I promise I’m going to come and see you for some games.”