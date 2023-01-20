Kelly Clarkson has been granted restraining orders against two alleged stalkers.

Both Victor Fernandez and Huguette Nicole Young have been banned from making any contact with the 'Breakaway' singer or her children, River, eight, and six-year-old Remington - who she has with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock - and must stay at least 100 yards away from them for the next five years, TMZ reports.

The pair are said to have showed up to Kelly's Los Angeles home on several occasions and caused disturbances, with Fernandez making three visits just on Thanksgiving last year.

The 40-year-old talk show host's head of security, Michael Lopez, told how the man first arrived in a truck and peered over the gate to stare into Kelly's yard, before later returning in the same vehicle, and again a third time on foot, during which visit he allegedly rang the doorbell and said he was there to see the 'American Idol' winner.

Fernandez allegedly returned on foot on 3 December, appearing "irritated and confused", and told staff that he had been told by Kelly to meet her there.

He reportedly told them: “This is the second time she has done this … unless I am speaking to a scammer or something."

The security guard claimed the man took photos of the car Kelly's nanny was driving with the kids inside.

Meanwhile, Young is said to have visited the house almost 20 times over a period of several years, often leaving gifts and other items at the gate, while the 'Because of You' singer claimed she had received fan mail from her since 2009.

Kelly obtained a temporary restraining order against her last month, but later filed a further complaint to say Young had continued to drive across her driveway in the early hours of the morning.