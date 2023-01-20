Emily Ratajkowski wants to keep her fringe forever.

The 'Gone Girl' actress recently cut her own bangs on TikTok and despite ignoring advice from her friends not to wear her hair that way, she couldn't be happier with the results.

She said: "I have always loved bangs. People always say, bangs are how you know someone's unwell. All my friends were like, I love you but no. It was when I was getting my hair extensions out, I was like, I want bangs so bad, so I cut them.

"They're more like curtain bangs, so they're really easy to maintain. At this point, I think I'll never not have them; they frame my face and it feels like I have a hairdo even when I don't."

The 31-year-old star has found her new look very easy to style.

She told Refinery29: "I use those two little clips that have the flat side to them. I pin those in when my hair is wet, do my skin routine and my makeup, and then depending on how dry my hair is, I'll just leave it. It adds this little pinch so they come together. Or, if my hair is still wet, I'll take a round brush and blow them out really quickly."

When it comes to make-up, Emily doesn't use foundation but has found a natural-looking routine that works well for her.

She said: "I try not to use that much on my skin. I don't use foundation. I'll use concealer, but it ends up being rubbed out over my whole face. I use Gucci Westman's bronzer stick. Then I use Patrick Ta's blush. I apply it with my fingers, then on the centre of my cheeks and over my nose.

"I have a Milk highlighter that has never run out, I've had it for years and God bless it.

"I use an eyebrow pencil on my lips to line them and I also use that to darken my moles and freckles."