Ashley James has teamed up with Tu Clothing's on their Boudoir Lingerie Collection.

The 35-year-old star found it "exciting" to work with the firm on their new collection - which caters for sizes 32A to 42GG - because she's aware of the struggles bigger-breasted ladies can face when it comes to finding "sexing and empowering" lingerie that's also affordably priced.

She said: “As someone who’s always had DD and above cup sizes, it is exciting for me to work on an inclusive, affordable collection that is accessible for all. Everyone should be able to wear sexy and empowering lingerie, and that doesn’t need to change just because you’re a DD+. This new range offers women with larger boob sizes the chance to combine comfort with sexiness!”

With the average bra size in the UK rising to 36D, the supermarket clothing brand are planning to make 70% of their lingerie available in DD+ by the end of 2023.

Emma Benjafield, Director of Product at Tu Clothing, said: “Customers are looking to invest in more luxury lingerie as they move away from the loungewear options that were so popular in the pandemic.

"With the average bra size having increased in recent years, we wanted to ensure we’re offering our customers products that are suited to their size whilst ensuring they feel empowered and comfortable in the lingerie they’re wearing.

"Ashley regularly speaks out about the issues she has faced in the past as a DD+ woman shopping for luxury lingerie and so we couldn’t wait to team up with her on this new collection!”

The Boudoir Lingerie Collection will be available to purchase at Tu.co.uk and in selected Sainsbury’s stores from 20 January. Prices start at £8 for knickers, £17 for bras and £25 for a matching set.