Google’s parent company is set to axe 12,000 jobs.

Alphabet - who own and operate the search engine, YouTube and other tech giants - have announced a significant wave of redundancies to staff via email.

Sundar Pichai wrote to staff and took “full responsibility” for the mass losses, which represents six per cent of the total workforce, that come after Microsoft shared that 10,000 jobs would be on the chopping block and mere weeks after e-retail giant Amazon revealed plans to make 18,000 people unemployed.

In the memo, he thanked everyone for “working so hard”, telling them their “contributions have been invaluable”.

Sundar continued: "While this transition won't be easy, we're going to support employees as they look for their next opportunity.

"Until then, please take good care of yourselves as you absorb this difficult news. As part of that, if you are just starting your work day, please feel free to work from home today."

According to Companies House, the tech giant employs more than 5,500 people in the UK but it is not yet known how many will be impacted by the sweep of job losses.

The tech industry has been hit by the economic downturn and the increasing cost of materials, which has resulted in companies like Meta, Twitter and many others planning to shed workers.

When Microsoft emailed their staff about their upcoming round of job losses - which makes up five per cent of their total staffing levels - the CEO Satya Nadella remarked the company had seen a growth during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic but that it was not permanent as people were opting to “exercise caution”.