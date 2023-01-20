David Crosby labelled heaven “overrated” in his final tweets.

The late singer’s last messages to fans on the platform also hailed The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ as the band’s best song and praised the work of Greta Thunberg.

A founding member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, David was a regular on Twitter, and on January 18 he quoted a tweet that claimed: “People with tattoos will not go to heaven. People who drink alcohol will not go to heaven. People who also eat too much pork will not go to heaven.”

David, whose death aged 81 after a long illness was confirmed on Friday (20.01.23), added: “I heard the place is overrated.”

On the same day, the singer called environmental activist Greta Thunberg “brave” after she was arrested by German police during a protest.

Fans remarking on his heaven comment included one who tweeted: “Hell of a tweet the day before you leave us Dave. RIP.”

Another said it left them “smiling”, while another fan added: “Your spot in rock heaven is waiting for you, David. Say hi to John, George, Jimi, Janis, Keith, Jim, and all the others.”

Famed for his wild man image and hard-drinking, David was twice arrested on on weapons and drugs charges.

He was surrounded by loved ones when he passed away, including his wife Jan Dance who he married in 1987.

His family said in a statement to Variety on Friday: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django.

“Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched.

“We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

David joined the Byrds in 1964, as they quickly became one of the biggest bands in the world, with their hits included a cover of the Bob Dylan’s ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’.

But David left the group in acrimonious circumstances in 1967 and subsequently formed Crosby, Stills and Nash with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash.

The trio performed together for the first time at the Woodstock festival in 1969, and were later joined by Neil Young.

Crosby, Stills and Nash enjoyed huge success in the 1970s, and are widely recognised as one of the most influential groups of the era.

But their success came against the backdrop of in-fighting among the bandmates, which led to them breaking up and then periodically reforming.