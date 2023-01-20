Kate Beckinsale jokes to her lookalike daughter: “Get your own face!”

The 49-year-old actress added her girl Lily Mo Sheen is “like a better version” of her, and said she loves how she has giant eyes which she thinks Lily gets from her actor dad Michael Sheen.

Kate told the Daily Mail newspaper about the resemblance in a chat printed on Friday (20.01.23): “I do see it. Yeah, I do. Sometimes I’ll send her a text saying, ‘Get your own face!’

“She’s like a better version. She’s got something that I don’t. She looks like this gorgeous Disney animal – she’s got these giant eyes... I think probably Dad (Michael Sheen) helped with that a bit – but she’s very much herself.”

Kate had Lily in 1999 while dating 53 year old Michael between 1995 and 2003.

The actress admitted in 2001 she was left “embarrassed” he never proposed, but said she ended up feeling like they were married.

She has insisted they remain close friends, saying in 2016: “He’s really dear, close family. He’s somebody I’ve known since I was 21 years old. I really love him a lot.”

Lily, set to turn 24 at the end of January, is Kate’s only child and is best known for starring in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ alongside Nicolas Cage.

Kate added to the Mail while partying with Rita Ora, 32, after the Golden Globes on January 11 about how her daughter struggles with being quizzed about her famous parents while trying to carve out her career: “It’s really tough to be just constantly asked if you’re going to do the same job your mum did, but also then people going, ‘Well, do you look like her? Or do you look like your dad?’

“You know, to me, she just always looks like herself. And maybe we can tell we are in the same family.

“We are quite similar in terms of sense of humour and all that stuff. But she’s very much her own self.”

Kate said when asked if she offers career advice to her daughter: “I feel like she could do the advising, and I’m in awe and proud to see whatever it is she does do. She’s an exciting person.”

The actress married US filmmaker Len Wiseman, 49, in 2004 but they separated in 2015.

She has since dated Pete Davidson, 29, but the pair broke off their brief romance in 2019.