Katie Price has revealed the start of her “insane” family-themed tattoo makeover.

The former topless model, 44, was seen in a photo shared by her tattooist Jay Hutton on Instagram showing off the first of five portraits she is having inked on her body in tribute to each of her children.

It showed Katie’s calf had been tattooed with the face of her 15 year old daughter Princess.

Jay, 32, said on his Instagram on Thursday (19.01.23): “First of 5 portraits for @katieprice done yesterday starting with @officialprincess_andre who’s hair is a nightmare to tattoo.”

Katie had Princess with her singer ex-husband Peter Andre, 49, with whom she also has 17 year old son Junior.

The ex-model’s other children are Harvey, 20, whose dad is former footballer Dwight Yorke, 51, as well daughter Bunny, eight, and son Jett, nine, both of whom she had with her 35 year old former husband Kieran Hayler.

Katie was first seen undergoing her latest mammoth tattoo sessions on Wednesday (18.01.23) when she posed for snaps in the studio of celebrity tattooist Jay, who has appeared on the E4 show ‘Tattoo Fixers’.

Jay captioned the images: “The start of a new big tattoo project on @katieprice. Coming soon.”

Katie reposted the images and said: “Omg sooo good today 7half hours of ink just you wait and see x.”

She added about her finished tattoo of Princess – which shows her daughter wearing a ‘Barbie’ T-shirt – “In life this tattoo is insane! I started with Princess as her hair took sooo long. @jayhuttontat2 is the absolute best, can’t wait for him to ink me more.”

Katie’s other recent tattoos include a galloping unicorn amid a floral design, which takes up nearly all of her stomach, as well as eagle wings on both her thighs.

Newly-single Katie, who split from her former fiancé Carl Woods, 33, in November, has reportedly been flirting with ‘Ibiza Weekender’ star Callum Izzard, 27.

A source told The Sun Katie has been “boasting about how she was messaging a TikTok star”.

The newspaper added: “When she was asked about it, it turns out she’s been DM’ing Callum from ‘Ibiza Weekender’.”