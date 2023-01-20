Mel B recalls 'embarrassing' encounter with Prince William

Published
2023/01/20 20:00 (GMT)

Mel B was "embarrassed" to meet Prince William while wearing a revealing dress.

The Spice Girls star, 47, was honoured with an MBE by the Prince of Wales - who was at that time known as The Duke of Cambridge prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth - at Buckingham Palace last year for her charity work for vulnerable women as a patron for Women's Aid but recalled her surprise when he pinned the medal onto her chest because she was wearing a dress designed by her former bandmate Victoria Beckham which had a "slit" across the cleavage.

Speaking on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', she said: "It was quite embarrassing, actually, because I didn't realize the medal actually goes here on your chest. And Victoria [Beckham] designed my dress, mine and my mum's dress for the occasion. And she put a big slit right there. I was like, 'Oh, sorry.' I think she knew! She did a number on me!"

At the time, 'Say You'll Be There' hitmaker - who accused her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte of being abusive when they split in 2017 - admitted it was even more "amazing" because she was receiving the honour as Melanie Brown and not Scary Spice.

She explained: “I felt like it was the most incredible day of my life.

“It felt amazing that it was me, Melanie Brown, a working-class girl from Leeds, and not Mel B the Spice Girl who had received the award.”

Mel added how important it was for her to use her "loud voice" to shine a spotlight on her fellow survivors of domestic abuse.

She added: “The MBE was for all women and especially for my late dad, because I promised him on his deathbed that I would leave my husband, and if it wasn’t for that I wouldn’t be here now. It’s all about making something terrible into something positive and about women supporting other women. I have got a loud voice; so many women suffer in silence and it’s an honour for me to be their voice.”

© BANG Media International

melb melaniebrown princewilliam stephenbelafonte kellyripa

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended