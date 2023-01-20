Mel B was "embarrassed" to meet Prince William while wearing a revealing dress.

The Spice Girls star, 47, was honoured with an MBE by the Prince of Wales - who was at that time known as The Duke of Cambridge prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth - at Buckingham Palace last year for her charity work for vulnerable women as a patron for Women's Aid but recalled her surprise when he pinned the medal onto her chest because she was wearing a dress designed by her former bandmate Victoria Beckham which had a "slit" across the cleavage.

Speaking on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', she said: "It was quite embarrassing, actually, because I didn't realize the medal actually goes here on your chest. And Victoria [Beckham] designed my dress, mine and my mum's dress for the occasion. And she put a big slit right there. I was like, 'Oh, sorry.' I think she knew! She did a number on me!"

At the time, 'Say You'll Be There' hitmaker - who accused her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte of being abusive when they split in 2017 - admitted it was even more "amazing" because she was receiving the honour as Melanie Brown and not Scary Spice.

She explained: “I felt like it was the most incredible day of my life.

“It felt amazing that it was me, Melanie Brown, a working-class girl from Leeds, and not Mel B the Spice Girl who had received the award.”

Mel added how important it was for her to use her "loud voice" to shine a spotlight on her fellow survivors of domestic abuse.

She added: “The MBE was for all women and especially for my late dad, because I promised him on his deathbed that I would leave my husband, and if it wasn’t for that I wouldn’t be here now. It’s all about making something terrible into something positive and about women supporting other women. I have got a loud voice; so many women suffer in silence and it’s an honour for me to be their voice.”