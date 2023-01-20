Josh Duhamel had to go to the hospital on the night before his wedding.

The 50-year-old actor - who tied the knot with Audra Mari last year - stars in new romcom 'Shotgun Wedding' alongside pop star Jennifer Lopez, 53, about a couple whose wedding goes awry but admitted that his real-life ceremony was almost as "eventful" as his fictional one because he needed medical attention.

Speaking on the 'Smallzy's Surgery' podcast, he said: "Well, I would have to say my real one because it was real and it was nearly as sort of eventful actually too when I really think about it. Having thrown my back out the night before I couldn’t I literally had to go to the emergency room two hours before the wedding to get shot up so I can walk down the aisle!"

At the time of the incident, Audra revealed that Josh - who was previously married to Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie from 2009 until 2019 - ended up in the emergency room with a bad back because of how much he had been dancing on the party bus before explaining why it was "important" to tie the knot in her hometown of Fargo in North Dakota.

She said: "[He was] pulling some wild dance moves on the party bus! Cue the cortisone shot, and let’s get married! We knew we wanted to get married in Fargo. It was the most important thing for us. Not only is it home to us, but it was so convenient for everyone we love to get to. I guess the romantic in me always feels like we’re just two small-town kids from North Dakota who found each other in Los Angeles. But we will always always be home, no matter where we are in the world.