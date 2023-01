Emma Roberts is getting "serious" with Cody John.

The 31-year-old actress was previously in a relationship with Garret Hedlund and has two-year-old son Rhodes with him but has been dating fellow actor Cody since August last year and source has claimed that the couple are now in a "great place."

The insider told Entertainment Tonight: "She in a great place with Cody and they are really enjoying their relationship. Things are serious [between them]."

However, towards the end of last year, a different insider alleged that the former 'Unfabulous' star was "taking it slow" with Cody, 32, but was reportedly gearing up to introduce him to her son, even though she is "cautious" about letting the little one meet new people.

A source said: "Emma and Cody are taking it slow. They have been dating for two months but Emma is cautious about bringing her son around new people but she knows the day will come soon."

The insider went on to note that the 'Scream Queens' star "loves" Cody's personality and the pair have been enjoying spending time together.

The source said: "Emma loves Cody's personality,. He's really funny and they have been having a good time together."

Last year, it was claimed that the 'Unfabulous' actress was in a "good place" following her break up with Garret and was focusing on motherhood.

A source said at the time: "She is moving on from her split with Garrett and is in a good place. e is relieved in some ways, but also sad that it came to this. It became abundantly clear with the baby that their priorities are different. She's focused on being a great mom and living a healthy lifestyle."

Just two months after their split, Garret penned a tribute to his former flame for Mother's Day and thanked her for the "gift" of their son#

He wrote on Instagram: "You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night. All my love.“ (sic)