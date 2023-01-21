Holly Madison had "nothing to say" to Hugh Hefner before he died.

The 43-year-old reality star worked in the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles and famously dated late owner Hugh from 2006 until 2008 - who passed away in 2017 at the age of 91 - but explained that she realised he was a "stranger" shortly before his death.

She said: "It was odd because after I left the relationship, I was so shell shocked because I realised that this vision I'd had of him the whole time as this amazing person was just kind of something I had wished for and kind of made up in my own head. And I realised the person I was looking at was really a stranger. So, I never really had any desire to say anything to him."

The former 'Holly's World' star went on to add that she knew there were "huge red flags" in her time with the businessman and "always hoped" things would change between them.

She told E! News: "I knew there was problems in the relationship the whole time, and, obviously, super huge red flags. But there was also the other side of the relationship where we were really close and he would tell me all these positive things, so I always hoped that things would change."

What's more, Holly recently admitted that being in the mansion was like being part of a "cult."

She said: "It’s a very cult-like atmosphere anyway and you’re manipulated to feel that way, but on top of it, my own shame kept me there too. I just couldn’t really imagine a life outside of there. Imagine having sex with somebody in a room full of women who all hate you and you know they’re all talking s*** about you. Like, how horrible? It was gross."