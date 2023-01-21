Gisele Bundchen "adores" Joaquim Valente but they are not dating.

The 42-year-old model was previously married to footballer Tom Brady and has son Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian with him but since their split towards the end of last year, is said to have grown close to jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim but the pair reportedly hesitant to label their relationship as anything just yet.

A source told PEOPLE: "Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario. They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table. She is focused on her kids, her health and work. She is happy and doing really well."

said: "Any suggestion that Gisele's relationship with Joaquim Valente is anything other than strictly platonic and professional is just ridiculous. is not just completely false—it's absurd!"

Just a month after finalising her divorce from Tom last November, a source claimed that Gisele and her children have been students of Joaquim and his brother for over a year and the dup travel with the family when they are away.

The source said: "Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half. Jordan and Joaquim travel with the family when they’re out of town because the kids are home-schooled."

The comments came just hours after the 'Taxi' actress was spotted leaving restaurant Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with her children and Joaquin and sources had told Brazilian outlet Purepeople that the instructor was Gisele's new "chosen one."

Towards the end of last year, Gisele explained that was taking a jiu-jitsu class led by Joaquin but at the time noted that she was simply adding "more tools to her box" and felt "stronger and more confident" since learning the self-defence art.

She wrote on Instagram: "I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confident, and more empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it's an important skill for all, but especially for us women."