Microsoft Teams will let users send in-meeting notifications to a specific person on a call.

The video conferencing service will allow people to react or respond privately through the "targeted in-meeting notification" tool.

On the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the team explained: "Send in-meeting notifications to specific people in a meeting via a bot."

Although its still in development, it has a scheduled general launch date of February 2023, so people won't be waiting too long.

It will be available for users on desktop and mobile, including those on Windows, Mac, Android and iOS.

It comes after a fix was revealed which will allow users to track down full chat conversation threads by clicking on a search message result.

Meanwhile, there will also be a feature allowing users to mention everyone in a group chat at once.

At the moment, users can "@ mention" a specific person within a chat, but now users can to do for "everyone".

This means all participants will get a notification, which - while potentially noisy - will be an easy way to everyone a nudge.