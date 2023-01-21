WhatsApp is introducing voice recording for statuses.

The instant messaging service - which is owned by Meta - is said to be working on 10 new tools, with most of them currently available through the beta version of the Android app, while another is exclusive to iOS devices.

For Android users, WhatsApp is testing voice status updates which would allow users to set their status as voice notes rather than just using text, according to WABetaInfo.

The feature would limit people to a maximum recording time of 30 seconds.

The notes would be end to end encrypted, which would ensure "that only the people you choose with your privacy settings can listen to them".

Meanwhile, they can be deleted at any time or they will automatically disappear after 24 hours.

There are some restrictions for the current version of the feature though, as only a select number of people downloading the beta app will be able to use it, and other users will also need the beta to listen.

Other features in development include a revamped chat transfer, and short-cut blocking which will let you block a person in the chat list without having to open up the conversation.

Users will also be able to block contracts from a notification, providing the message is from an unknown source.