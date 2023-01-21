Colin Farrell was “fond” of the donkey in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’.

The 46-year-old actor – who plays Padraic, a man left distraught when his best pal Colm (Brendan Gleeson) abruptly ends their friendship – shares a lot of screen time with a miniature donkey in the movie and he admitted their bond was very genuine.

He told OK! magazine: “Through the years, I’ve worked with a lot [of animals]. I've worked with horses and dogs. This was the first time I’ve worked with a donkey, but she was great.

“She’s such a very real and very present part of the film and the landscape, but also Padraic’s emotional world.

“She’s a rescue donkey of sorts. She rescues him from his own boredom and his own kind of banality. Daily.

“The bond that we ended up having on screen might not be a result of that editorial smoke and mirrors, shall we say.

“I was well fond of her. She was very sweet.”

Meanwhile, Colin’s expressive eyebrows caught viewers’ attention in the film but he has insisted he doesn’t actually have control of them.

He laughed: “They do their own thing. They’re lie the Energizer bunnies at times. I don’t know. They operate exclusive of my intention, I can tell you that for sure.

“’Cause if I act scared they go, ‘Oh sweet Jesus’. Yeah, they do their own thing. Apparently, the more I’m perturbed, the more active they are.

“So they got a good lash in this film.”