Cheryl Tweedy says Sarah Harding's death has brought Girls Aloud closer together.

Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Nadine Coyle were left devastated when their bandmate Sarah passed away last year following a battle with breast cancer but Cheryl, 39, says it has made them appreciate each other even more.

She told Independent.co.uk: "It’s just not something you ever think will be part of your story. look back and you can’t help thinking, God, when she was coming into tour rehearsals kicking her heels that [in] 15-20 years we’d be mourning her loss. But if anything, it’s brought us all closer together. We reconnected a lot over the last few years. Bittersweet, very bittersweet, but it just reminds you how much you love each other."

However, Cheryl insisted it is too soon for the band to consider reuniting as a four-piece.

She said: "I think right now, it still feels pretty s*****. It’s not long [since Harding died] and even for Sarah’s mam and brother... We’re not there. We’re not there yet. I wouldn’t ever say never because I’ve learned in life to not do that. But there isn’t anything on the cards and we haven’t spoken [about anything] outside of friendship in the last few years. We haven’t spoken about Girls Aloud; we’ve only spoken about life."

Meanwhile, Cheryl admitted she struggled to deal with fame during her years in Girls Aloud and as a judge on 'The X Factor' and was left terrified by stalkers.

She said: "I was already known with Girls Aloud, and it [grew] slowly for the first four or five years, just being at a certain level of fame. And then 'The X Factor' hit, and I had a lot of personal stuff going on at that time. It was all just like a perfect storm. I was caught up in it, I couldn’t get out of it. It was too much for me. There was too much pressure and that made it less enjoyable. And it was constant. I honestly didn’t [cope].

"I had people waiting outside my house, people stalking me, people stalking people I was associated with. It was quite isolating in the end. It wasn’t a healthy state to be in or a healthy level of intrusion. But I got through it somehow. I survived."