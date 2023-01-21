Cheryl thinks her broad accent could hamper her acting ambitions.

The 39-year-old pop star - who shot to fame as part of Girls Aloud - was born and raised in Newcastle upon Tyne in North-East England, and she admits that it'll be tough for her to master other accents.

Cheryl - who is currently starring in '2:22 A Ghost Story' at the Lyric Theatre in London - explained to The Independent: "I would have to really hone the craft of learning different accents if I wanted a real serious shot at acting.

"I mean, I’ve been here [in the south of England] for 20 years and I’ve still got a strong Geordie accent. There aren’t many roles I could do with this accent."

Cheryl is embarking on a four-month stint in London's West End. But the 'Fight for This Love' hitmaker insisted she won't be worrying about her reviews.

She said: "Why would I? It’s not that I don’t care – I do. But you know, I take supplements and go to the gym and do everything to stay healthy, so why would I then go and fill my mind with trash or toxicity?"

Cheryl announced that she was making her West End debut in December.

The singer took to Instagram to share the news with her followers.

She wrote at the time: "Hey!!! .. I am SO excited to be starring in the west end thriller @222aghoststory !!

"I will be playing the role of Jenny from January - April! I went to see the show with a previous cast and LOVED IT! (sic)"

Cheryl conceded that acting was "totally new" to her, but she was still looking forward to the challenge.

She said: "It is a totally new and exciting experience for me so if you’re looking for a fun night out (and) some entertainment in your new year tickets are available now….whenever you’re ready !! #222aghoststory. (sic)"