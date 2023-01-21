Pamela Anderson doesn't have "any regrets" about marrying Tommy Lee.

The 55-year-old actress and the 60-year-old music star had a turbulent, high-profile romance in the 90s - but Pamela insists she doesn't harbour any regrets.

The 'Baywatch' star - who has Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with Tommy - explained: "The love of my life was Tommy. And I know it wasn’t perfect but, you know, no one’s perfect.

"Oh OK, perfect for me. Two imperfect, crazy people. We made two beautiful babies and so I don’t have any regrets."

Pamela and Tommy tied the knot just four days after meeting each other.

And now, the actress feels their kids "didn’t deserve all the drama" that they were forced to deal with during their younger years.

Pamela - who was married to Tommy between 1995 and 1998 - told the Guardian newspaper: "Despite the gene pool, they’re perfect gentlemen. Looking at them today I get a little choked up because they’re such good men."

Meanwhile, Pamela recently revealed that she made her Netflix documentary in order to take "control of the narrative for the first time".

The actress is giving fans an intimate look inside her world in 'Pamela, a Love Story', and the blonde beauty revealed her motivation behind the project.

She said: "I want to take control of the narrative for the first time."

Pamela also acknowledged that she's been partially responsible for some of the negative things that she's been through in her life.

The actress said: "I didn’t feel like I had a lot of respect. I had to make a career out of the pieces left, but I'm not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations and survived them."