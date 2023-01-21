Emilia Clarke won't watch 'House of the Dragon'.

The 36-year-old actress is best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones' - but Emilia can't bring herself to watch the prequel series.

She said: "It's too weird. I'm so happy it's happening. I'm over the moon about all the awards ... I just can't do it. It's so weird. It's so strange."

Emilia likened watching the show to attending a school reunion.

Speaking to Variety, she explained: "It's kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that's not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?' That's how it feels. I'm avoiding it."

Kit Harington, who starred alongside Emilia in 'Game of Thrones', previously admitted that he also felt anxious about watching the prequel series.

The 36-year-old actor - who played the part of Jon Snow in the HBO show - said in 2021: "I think to see people get into outfits and costumes, that resemble what we wore for all those years, and it [has] the same music and style and tone, but not be in it is always going to feel. There's going to be a rawness there."

Meanwhile, Nathalie Emmanuel previously offered some advice to the cast of 'House of the Dragon'.

The 33-year-old actress starred as Missandei in 'Game of Thrones', and Nathalie urged the cast "to just enjoy it".

She said: "I’m sure they already know, but this fanbase, whew … They are passionate and they are amazing. And who knows how this series will be received, but I hope it’s a huge success. And if it is, it’s an experience, and it will be an adjustment, for sure.

"If you’re not used to that level of attention or recognition, it’s definitely something. So I guess my advice would be to just enjoy it and look to each other. It was really important that we, as a group, went through all of that together and held each other down."