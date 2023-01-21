Pamela Anderson feels "violated" by the makers of 'Pam and Tommy'.

The biographical drama series explored Pamela's whirlwind romance with music star Tommy Lee, and the 55-year-old actress has admitted to being frustrated by the Hulu show.

She asked: "How are they allowed to do that?"

Lily James played Pamela in the show, but the blonde beauty doesn't blame the British actress for agreeing to star in the series.

Pamela - who was married to Tommy between 1995 and 1998 - told the Guardian newspaper: "I heard she’d been nominated for an Emmy, but maybe that was a joke.

"It’s not her fault; it’s a job. But whoever created it - well, it just feels like something else stolen."

Lily, 33, underwent a dramatic transformation in order to play Pamela in the TV series.

The actress would spend up to four hours a day getting her hair and make-up done - but she still relished the experience.

Lily shared: "That’s what’s so cool about being an actor, is you get to do these polar opposites. Like I had brown frizzy hair and no make-up [in ‘Yesterday’], and then all of a sudden I’m transformed after four hours of this incredible hair and make-up team.

"It was great, I’m so lucky. It’s like playing make-believe the whole time."

Lily also revealed that she was looking forward to watching Pamela's Netflix documentary, 'Pamela, a Love Story'.

She said: "I can’t wait to watch [Pamela’s documentary] and learn more.

"Of course we could only do our best based on the information we had, so for her to be able to tell her story is so important. I’ll be watching along with the rest of the world. I’m eager to see what she says and hear what it’s all about."