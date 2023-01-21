Kim Kardashian delivered a two-hour seminar at Harvard Business School on Friday (20.01.23).

The 42-year-old star - who has launched several successful brands in recent years - spoke to students about her own experiences in the business world.

One of the students, Liz, subsequently told NBC4 Boston: "I think a lot of people don't respect her as someone who is co-running a multi-billion dollar company."

Kim - who launched her SKIMS brand in 2019 - was spotted leaving Harvard Business School and getting into a waiting SUV after the lecture.

But before she left, Kim told waiting reporters that she loved the city of Boston and she also waved at some of the students.

Meanwhile, Kim previously claimed that she doesn't care what people think of her.

The brunette beauty hit back at her critics, arguing that her talent lies in "marketing and the business behind selling products".

Asked about her talents and the keys to her success, Kim explained: "I’m like, 'Well, we have a TV show.' But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.

"But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, 'Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?' And I’m like, 'Didn’t know I needed one.'

"I mean, I can give you a million f****** talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f****** s*** on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time.

"I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know."