Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are "on pins and needles" after announcing their pregnancy.

The loved-up couple recently announced that they're expecting a second child together, after previously suffering multiple miscarriages, and Maks has now admitted that they're both still feeling a bit anxious.

Maks - who has Shai, six, with Peta - told E! News: "It wasn't about, 'How do I make it cute and tell my husband?'

"It was like, 'It was finally here,' but it was also very cautious, because we've done this four times before. We've been here four times before and it just wouldn't last.

"So we're on pins and needles, whether it's because of the past trauma of this process or because the world is just that type of place, and all of a sudden we're finding ourselves adulting in the middle of all these crises."

Peta has suffered three miscarriages and has also been open about her fertility struggles in the past.

However, the 36-year-old dancer recently announced that she's expecting another child with Maks.

She said: "All natural, it happened. I didn't even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick.

"I danced through 'Dancing with the Stars' with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn't want to test for weeks."

Peta took a pregnancy test at around the "six or seven-week" mark of conceiving and she was shocked by the result.

She explained: "I think it was the fastest positive I've ever seen in my life.

"It just came up super quick and I was just shocked. It's been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!' It was more like a, 'Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked.' So I was very sceptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while."