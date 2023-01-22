Joey Lawrence's wife has given birth to their daughter.

The 'Blossom' actor - who already has daughters Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson - and Samantha Cope welcomed their first child together into the world on 16 January and the couple have named their little girl Dylan Rose.

The couple shared a series of photos, including one of Dylan, another of her feet, and a third of them looking down at her, and wrote on Instagram: "Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!

"We welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude wow what a beautiful journey. Thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life! Stay tuned for baby spam xoxo (sic)"

The couple - who got married last May - announced in September they were expecting a baby.

Alongside a snap of Samantha's growing baby bump, Joey, 46, wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "The blessings just keep on coming. Proud of you babe! [heart emoji] Baby Lawrence on the way! (sic)"

In the photo, Samantha is seen proudly showing off her bump while wearing a bikini.

And in the comments section under Joey's post, she wrote: "Ohh hi baby daddy [heart emojis] (sic)"

The actor previously declared things "feel so right" now he has married to Samantha, who he met on the set of Lifetime Movie Network film 'My Husband's Secret Brother'.

He said: "It just feels so right. Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it's worth it...

"When you meet the right person, if you're lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick.

"I have somebody who is like-minded and has the same love language and we communicate the same way. That's super important. And I am so thankful."