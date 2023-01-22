Colin Farrell is grateful to still have his childhood friends.

The 46-year-old admitted he actor doesn’t need to be in constant contact with his old pals from Dublin, but when they do get to catch up, it’s like no time has passed at all.

He told OK! magazine: “I have a couple of friends that I’ve known since I was born. Literally from around the corner.

“And then, the majority of my old friends from home in Dublin are people that I’ve been pals with since I was 14 or so – and we’re all still in each other’s lives. They are friendships that don’t need to be constantly watered, you know?

“They can go and live their lives and do their things – and I go do my things. We may not see each other very often.

“There have been periods where we haven’t seen each other for 18 months. There’s been a bit of communication with the odd text – but as soon as we see each other, we pick up where we left off.

“There’s a depth of friendship that I’m lucky enough to have in my life with a few people that haven’t fallen afoul of the distances I’ve travelled and all that stuff.”

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ star admitted he isn’t big on making phone calls so is thankful that texting has become more commonplace.

He said: “I suspect technology helps with this. You know, as much as I’m not a fan of social media, I do have a cell phone.

“I text and I email. I’m not much of a talker on the phone – to the consternation of certain people in my life at times.

“I can have the odd phone call, but it’s usually texts to friends I have from home and people who’ve meant a lot to me all my life.”

When he starts a new project, Colin is typically unavailable for a while but will reconnect with those important to him once he’s established a routine.

He explained: “My big concern is friends and family, you have to check in.

"And those who mean as much to you as the people who are really close to me in my life understand, to a certain degree, the nature of travel and the nature of distance and focus.

"And then I get lost and I go off to work as well. I mightn’t be in communication for the first month as much, but then once I get up and running on the job, and I feel a little bit of comfort in the job where there’s a rhythm to it, then I may open up to communication again a bit – but there’s no rule.

“If I do go missing while I work, they know it’s not that I’m putting one in front of the other, I’m just focusing on one at a time.”