Bryce Dallas Howard constantly worries about helping her kids overcome their insecurities.

The 41-year-old 'Jurassic World' star is mum to two children - 15-year-old son Theodore and 10-year-old daughter Beatrice - with her actor husband Seth Gabel and she says the biggest parenting challenge she faces is being able to encourage the youngsters to face their issues with self-confidence.

She told Us Weekly magazine: "Self-esteem is a very big deal. With my kids, when insecurities [or] fears come up, rather than saying: 'You shouldn't be afraid of this' it's like: 'Is there anything that you could do that could instil confidence in you?'

"The biggest parenting obstacle is finding ways for them to instil confidence in themselves because that's not something I can give them."

Bryce went on to reveal Beatrice is very creative and is already showing signs she might want to follow her parents into the acting business.

She explained: "My daughter is definitely interested in being an actor. She's [also] obsessed with math ... She loves academics. She's a really good performer but she's probably going to be a hard-core businesswoman as well."

Bryce came from a showbiz family herself as her dad is actor-turned-moviemaker Ron Howard and she thinks her son Theodore could possibly carve out a career for himself behind the camera like his grandfather.

She added of her son: "He's super creative and loves making movies with his friends and editing."

The actress previously opened up about what it was like being raised in a Hollywood family - admitting her own kids are having a childhood much like her own.

She told People magazine: "It's interesting because I got to experience such a similar childhood to the one my kids are experiencing.

"There wasn't a 'my parent is famous conversation.' When you see somebody every single day, you don't clock those changes. I was raised in the environment of making movies and stuff that wasn't a huge part of my thinking all the time. I get the sense that it's the same with my kids.

"There haven't really been conversations much, at all. My parents exposed us to the job side [of making films] but didn't expose us to the publicity side."