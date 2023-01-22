Kylie Jenner has clarified the pronunciation of her son's name.

The 25-year-old make-up mogul initially revealed she and Travis Scott - who she is believed to have recently split from - had named their little boy Wolf when he was born last February, but then announced they had had a change of heart and the brunette beauty finally announced on Saturday (21.01.23) that the tot is called Aire.

And after a fan site shared her post on Instagram - which included the first ever photos of the tot's face - and queried if the moniker "was pronounced Air or Airey", Kylie was quick to clarify.

She replied: "AIR [heart emoji]."

Kylie previously explained she and the rapper, whose real name is Jacques Webster, had decided Wolf didn't suit their baby's personality.

She wrote on Instagram: "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. (sic)"

The Kylie Cosmetics founder admitted in September that she knew as soon as she signed her son's birth certificate that she didn't want to name him Wolf but she had "felt the pressure" to choose a name because of the legal process to register the tot's birth.

She said: "We didn’t really have a name, I just thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t.

"24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate, or else they just register him without a name and he doesn’t get a social security number… So I felt the pressure to choose a name, and then Khloe said, the day before we sign, 'What about Wolf?'.

"I like the WW, so we just put Wolf Webster in that moment. Right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, 'What did I just do?' It’s a part of his story but his name has changed."

Kylie - who also has four-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis - told her mother Kris Jenner that they now "know his official name" but don't plan to make it public "because God forbid we change it again".