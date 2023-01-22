Joe Wicks doesn’t want to be an “angry dad”.

The ‘Body Coach’ star – who has Marley, four, Indie, three, and three-month-old Leni with wife Rosie – admitted being a patient parent doesn’t come naturally to him but he’s determined to put in the work and tackle issues with his kids without resorting to shouting at them.

He said: “I’m reading a book called ‘What Young Children Need You To Know’ because I’m trying to learn how to be a more patient parent.

“It’s not naturally easy for me, whereas Rosie is quite calm and relaxed.

“Parenting is usually a product of your own upbringing and I was shouted at a lot as a kid, so I don’t want to be an angry dad…

“I don’t want to go down the whole lecturing route or pretend I’m this perfect parent because I’m not.

“My default is to be a shouty parent and I have to work really hard to be a calm parent.

“But when I interact differently [with the kids] it starts to become second nature.”

While Joe loves family time, he also really values spending time with his wife without their brood, even if it’s just for a short period.

He told new! magazine: “We love doing things as a family like going to the farm and going swimming, but I really value time alone with Rosie.

“I am so grateful that both our mums can take the kids for the night or can babysit, so we can go out for a dinner for a few hours.

“Sometimes I feel most intimate when we just walk for an hour and gave a chat.

“Not kissing or cuddling, but just chatting about what we’ve done over the past year, and what we have planned.

“Suddenly you feel really in love with that person.”