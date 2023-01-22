Lisa Marie Presley was reportedly declared brain dead when she was hospitalised.

Details of the singer’s death were revealed ahead of her memorial service on Sunday (22.01.23), which saw thousands of mourners and her family pay tribute to the mum-of-four after her death aged 54 from two heart attacks on January 12.

TMZ reported the new claims about how she died, saying: “Lisa Marie Presley’s heart stopped a second time after she was hospitalised, but due to her hopeless condition her family had already ordered doctors not to resuscitate her.

“Lisa Marie had been pronounced brain dead after she was admitted to the hospital Thursday… doctors put her in an induced coma and she was on life support.

“Family members signed a DNR ... do not resuscitate order, in case she flatlined again.”

The report added the singer was pronounced dead soon after her second heart attack.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley, who died aged 47 in 1977, and actress Priscilla Presley, collapsed at her home in Calabasas, Los Angeles, and was rushed to hospital where she died.

It is thought she suffered her first cardiac arrest at her house and a second one en-route to hospital.

Tributes that have flooded in for Lisa Marie following her death include those from her ex-husband Nicolas Cage, 59, to whom she was married from 2002 until 2004, as well as ‘Elvis’ director Baz Luhrmann.

Nicolas hailed her as having “the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met” and said: “She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken.”

Filmmaker Baz, 51, said: “Over the last year, the entire ‘Elvis’ movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace.

“Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world.

“I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper. Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”